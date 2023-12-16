Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Critical Review

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stagwell and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 3 6 0 2.67 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $8.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Stagwell’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

This table compares Stagwell and CFN Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.58 billion 0.64 $27.27 million ($0.09) -67.56 CFN Enterprises $4.32 million 2.82 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Stagwell has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell -0.39% 20.27% 4.39% CFN Enterprises -410.51% N/A -208.50%

Summary

Stagwell beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. It distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

