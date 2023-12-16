St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

