ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $105,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

