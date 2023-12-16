ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 475 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,010 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VCR stock opened at $303.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $304.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average is $278.22.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.