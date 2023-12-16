ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.73. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

