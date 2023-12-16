ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $186,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

