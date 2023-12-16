ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $108,000 in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 122,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.52. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

