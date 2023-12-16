ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $101,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.