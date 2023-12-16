ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,170 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

