ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $926.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
