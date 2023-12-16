SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,125. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SSE traded as high as GBX 1,932.50 ($24.26) and last traded at GBX 1,923.72 ($24.15), with a volume of 204846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($23.47).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.48) to GBX 2,050 ($25.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($20.34) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,015.83 ($25.31).

In other news, insider Gregor Alexander acquired 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($20.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,211.52 ($4,031.53). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,717.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,712.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,533.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,603.77%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

