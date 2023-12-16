SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $67.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.
SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.
Read Our Latest Report on SSNC
Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
SSNC opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.