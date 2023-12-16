Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.