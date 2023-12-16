Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by B. Riley

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

SPWH stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 30,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $360,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 30,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 378,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

