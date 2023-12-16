Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($73.08).
Several brokerages have recently commented on SXS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($144.36) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
