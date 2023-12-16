Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Special Opportunities Fund
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.