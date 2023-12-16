Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPE. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

