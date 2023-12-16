Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.9 %

SWX stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,022,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,401,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 600 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,016,668 shares in the company, valued at $683,033,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,466 shares of company stock worth $1,826,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 975,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,598,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $3,228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2,798.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.