South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in November

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 230 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Company Profile

Shares of SOUHY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

