Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,797,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,631,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,620,150 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

