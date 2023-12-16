Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 32,482 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,182,669.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

