Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO James H. Mackaness Sells 32,482 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,182,669.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of -1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $39.32.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Soleno Therapeutics
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soleno Therapeutics
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.