Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $54.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.6094 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

