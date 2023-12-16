Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $16.89 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $679,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,581,054.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 76,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $679,051.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,236,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,581,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,542 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

