SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. SLM has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 40.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after buying an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

