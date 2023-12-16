SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.06

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.06 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 32117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 93,078 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,536,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

