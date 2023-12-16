Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Six Flags Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SIX opened at $24.63 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

