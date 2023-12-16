Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $24.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CL King downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILK

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,904 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 111,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.38. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.