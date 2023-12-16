Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Raised to C$0.85 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$0.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.85.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.42 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.2597865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

