Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $391.62 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $391.62 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00170716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.00545276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00406222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00117745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,951,335,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,926,957,740 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.