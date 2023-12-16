Shravin Bharti Mittal Acquires 94,593,704 Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal bought 94,593,704 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £90,809,955.84 ($113,996,931.76).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.85. Airtel Africa Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 135.80 ($1.70).

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

