Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Declines By 21.3%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Xiao-I Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
Xiao-I Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xiao-I
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.