Short Interest in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Declines By 21.3%

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Xiao-I Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.