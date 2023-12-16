Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Declines By 34.1%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKSP opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 2,018.77%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKSP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worksport during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worksport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers.

