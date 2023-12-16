Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Decreases By 34.6%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $671,220.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

