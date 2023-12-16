Short Interest in Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY) Expands By 50.0%

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of KIKOY opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51. Kikkoman has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kikkoman in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

