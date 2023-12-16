Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Increases By 48.9%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 297,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Homology Medicines Price Performance
Shares of FIXX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.23. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.76.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.
