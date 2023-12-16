Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Increases By 48.9%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 297,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Homology Medicines Price Performance

Shares of FIXX opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.23. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,779.31% and a negative return on equity of 97.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

About Homology Medicines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

