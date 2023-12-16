Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Increases By 47.9%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 626,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

