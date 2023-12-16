Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Rises By 51.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,530,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 10,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,705,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 1,484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FFIE opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

