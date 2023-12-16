Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Increases By 44.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of CETEF opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

