Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Increases By 44.5%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of CETEF opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$1.15.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.