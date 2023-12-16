Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Decreases By 32.4%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

