Short Interest in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Drops By 13.0%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 112,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 796.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alector

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.