Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Drops By 23.4%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Further Reading

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Wealth Management Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

