Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 25.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Air China Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Air China stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.67.
Air China Company Profile
