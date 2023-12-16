Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 25.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Air China Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Air China stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

