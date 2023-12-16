Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Drops By 10.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 340.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. Analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEZS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

