Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Increases By 25.1%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,365,400 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 1,890,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

