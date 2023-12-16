Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.32) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded The Sage Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.18) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.81) to GBX 1,250 ($15.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.44) to GBX 1,300 ($16.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.97).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Sage Group

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

SGE stock opened at GBX 1,169 ($14.67) on Friday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.17). The stock has a market cap of £11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,845.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,043.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 975.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,500.00%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.