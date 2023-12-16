Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.74

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 1596997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

