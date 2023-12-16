Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

