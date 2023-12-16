Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.65

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 18642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $794.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.