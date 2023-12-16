Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.35.
Secure Energy Services Price Performance
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
