SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

SEAS opened at $52.38 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

