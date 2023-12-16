Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

SAIC stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $136.05.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

